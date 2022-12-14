Wednesday, December 14, 2022
(STN Podcast E140) What’s At Play: Observations on Fleet Electrification at School Districts

School Transportation Nation podcast – Episode 140

By Claudia Newton

Headlines include supply chain updates and special needs transportation oversight.

Nick Voisard, a 2022 STN Rising SuperStar and senior director of electric vehicles for National Express, parent of school bus contractor Durham School Services, provides insight on districts implementing electric school buses with Clean School Bus Program funding.

Read more about electric school buses.

This episode is brought to you by Transfinder.

Stream, subscribe and download the School Transportation Nation podcast on Apple Podcasts, Deezer, Google Podcasts, iHeartRadio, RadioPublic, Spotify, Stitcher and YouTube.

