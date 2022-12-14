(STN Podcast E140) What’s At Play: Observations on Fleet Electrification at School Districts

Headlines include supply chain updates and special needs transportation oversight.

Nick Voisard, a 2022 STN Rising SuperStar and senior director of electric vehicles for National Express, parent of school bus contractor Durham School Services, provides insight on districts implementing electric school buses with Clean School Bus Program funding.

