Tuesday, July 7, 2020
(STN Podcast E15) Are You Ready? Fall School Transportation Plans Being Finalized

School Transportation Nation podcast – Episode 15

By Claudia Newton

School administration and transportation departments are cooperating to finalize guidelines and processes for when schools reopen and yellow buses start rolling. Parents are likewise concerned about their children’s safety and risk of coronavirus on the bus.

Transportation Director Greg Jackson from Jeffco Public Schools in Denver brings unique insights to the conversations of temperature checking students before boarding, as well as routing and bell-time changes due to increased health and safety measures.

This episode is brought to you by Transfinder.

This episode’s Tech Tip is brought to you by Zonar.

