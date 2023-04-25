Wednesday, April 26, 2023
HomeMultimedia(STN Podcast E157) Earth Day: Getting Help Greening Your Yellow Bus Fleet
Multimedia

(STN Podcast E157) Earth Day: Getting Help Greening Your Yellow Bus Fleet

School Transportation Nation – Episode 157

By Claudia Newton

In the spirit of Earth Day last weekend, we’re talking about the continued greening of yellow fleets and how STN’s Green Bus Summit held at both STN EXPO Indy and STN EXPO Reno this summer can help.

Director of Student Transportation & Fleet Services Karim Johnson discusses how technology integration helps Bethlehem Central School District in New York more knowledgeably and efficiently run its operations, including building an electric fleet and managing student ridership.

Read more about green bus.

This episode is brought to you by Transfinder.

Conversation with Zum.

 

 

Stream, subscribe and download the School Transportation Nation podcast on Apple Podcasts, Deezer, Google Podcasts, iHeartRadio, RadioPublic, Spotify, Stitcher and YouTube.

Previous article
Training for the Unexpected
Next article
GreenPower to Exhibit and Showcase its Vehicles at 2023 ACT Expo

RELATED ARTICLES

Digital Editions

April 2023

This month's magazine features an in-depth discussion with the 2023 Superintendent of the Year, Dr. Keith McGowan. Learn more...

Partner Updates

Buyers Guide

Buyer’s Guide 2023

Find the latest vehicle production data and budget reports, industry trends, and contact information for state, national and federal...

Multimedia

Advertisement

Poll

Have staff salaries increased this school year to keep up with inflation?
129 votes
VoteResults
Advertisement

Special Reports

Whitepapers

© 2023 School Transportation News. All rights reserved.