Tuesday, May 9, 2023
(STN Podcast E159) ACT Expo Recap: Diesel’s Longevity, New Electric School Buses & More

School Transportation Nation – Episode 159

By Claudia Newton

Ryan and Tony delve into the latest trends and green technology shared at the Advanced Clean Transportation (ACT) Expo in Southern California last week, where industry leaders shared thoughts on the continued use of diesel and introduced new electric buses.

Gregg Prettyman, vice president of alternative transportation for First Student, shares how the new FirstAlt division is providing service for students with special circumstances.

Read more about ACT Expo.

Conversation with First Student.

 

