Tuesday, May 23, 2023
Multimedia

(STN Podcast E161) Questions We Should Be Asking: Leadership, Bus Stop Safety & Electrification

School Transportation Nation – Episode 161

By Claudia Newton

Industry suppliers share leadership changes and financial results. Meanwhile, the NTSB is investigating a Wisconsin school bus stop death.

Industry veteran and consultant Tim Ammon shares the questions transportation leaders should be asking as they consider electrifying district bus fleets. He also shares insight on his new role as vice president and general manager of passenger services for technology supplier Zonar.

