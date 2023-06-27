(STN Podcast E166) Shifting: The Move Away From Diesel + Successes, Challenges in Oregon Districts

Tony and Taylor discuss the rising prices of diesel school buses in the shift toward zero-emissions and electric.

Director of Transportation Kim Crabtree shares how Bend-La Pine School District in Oregon is fully staffed with drivers and mechanics, discusses EV integration and challenges in the state, and previews the electrification panel she’ll be on at STN EXPO Reno in July.

