Tuesday, June 27, 2023
HomeMultimedia(STN Podcast E166) Shifting: The Move Away From Diesel + Successes, Challenges...
Multimedia

(STN Podcast E166) Shifting: The Move Away From Diesel + Successes, Challenges in Oregon Districts

School Transportation Nation podcast – Episode 166

By Claudia Newton

Tony and Taylor discuss the rising prices of diesel school buses in the shift toward zero-emissions and electric.

Director of Transportation Kim Crabtree shares how Bend-La Pine School District in Oregon is fully staffed with drivers and mechanics, discusses EV integration and challenges in the state, and previews the electrification panel she’ll be on at STN EXPO Reno in July.

Read more about operations.

This episode is brought to you by Transfinder.

Message from Cummins.

 

 

Message from School Radio.

 

 

Stream, subscribe and download the School Transportation Nation podcast on Apple Podcasts, Deezer, Google Podcasts, iHeartRadio, RadioPublic, Spotify, Stitcher and YouTube.

Previous article
NHTSA-Proposed Automatic Emergency Braking Has School Bus Safety Connection

RELATED ARTICLES

Digital Editions

June 2023

Electric school buses are front-page news in the student transportation industry. From energy infrastructure and charge management, scaling of...

Partner Updates

Buyers Guide

Buyer’s Guide 2023

Find the latest vehicle production data and budget reports, industry trends, and contact information for state, national and federal...

Multimedia

Advertisement

Poll

How receptive is your operation to adopting electric vehicles?
81 votes
VoteResults
Advertisement

Special Reports

Whitepapers

© 2023 School Transportation News. All rights reserved.