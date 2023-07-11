Tuesday, July 11, 2023
HomeMultimedia(STN Podcast E168) High Scoring: Trust & Leadership Make for Top Transportation...
Multimedia

(STN Podcast E168) High Scoring: Trust & Leadership Make for Top Transportation Teams

School Transportation Nation podcast – Episode 168

By Claudia Newton

The World Resources Institute releases a tool tracking clean school bus adoption.

Klein ISD in Texas was a winner of Transfinder’s inaugural Top Transportation Teams challenge. Director of Transportation John Fergerson and Transfinder President and CEO Antonio Civitella highlight the importance of workplace culture as an effective recruitment strategy during driver and mechanic shortages.

Read more about teamwork.

This episode is brought to you by Transfinder.

Message from BYD/Ride.

 

 

Message from School Radio.

 

 

Stream, subscribe and download the School Transportation Nation podcast on Apple Podcasts, Deezer, Google Podcasts, iHeartRadio, RadioPublic, Spotify, Stitcher and YouTube.

Previous article
GreenPower to Showcase Type D BEAST and Type A Nano BEAST All-Electric, Purpose-Built School Buses at STN Reno

RELATED ARTICLES

Digital Editions

July 2023

Meet the 2023 Innovator of the Year winner, Bill Griffiths of Beacon Mobility, who shares insights on how teamwork...

Partner Updates

Buyers Guide

Buyer’s Guide 2023

Find the latest vehicle production data and budget reports, industry trends, and contact information for state, national and federal...

Multimedia

Advertisement

Poll

Has the number of students requesting individual transportation programs increased this past school year?
5 votes
VoteResults
Advertisement

Special Reports

Whitepapers

© 2023 School Transportation News. All rights reserved.