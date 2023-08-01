Wednesday, August 2, 2023
Multimedia

(STN Podcast E171) Recognizing Top Players: Award Season + Female Garage Star Perspective

School Transportation Nation podcast – Episode 171

By Claudia Newton

Learn more about awards and recognitions for leading organizations and members of the school bus industry. We also recap security & weapons training from STN EXPO Reno.

Heather Schnitker-Blume with contractor Petermann Bus, also a 2023 STN Garage Star who appears in the STN August issue, talks entering a male-dominated field and using technology in the school bus garage.

Read more about maintenance.

This episode is brought to you by Transfinder.

Message from IC Bus.

 

 

Message from Safe Fleet.

 

 

Stream, subscribe and download the School Transportation Nation podcast on Apple Podcasts, Deezer, Google Podcasts, iHeartRadio, RadioPublic, Spotify, Stitcher and YouTube.

Multimedia

