Thursday, February 1, 2024
Multimedia

(STN Podcast E195) How We Get Better: Security Lessons From Uvalde, Ukeru Student Management System

School Transportation Nation podcast – Episode 195

By Claudia Newton

Tony gives updates from the National School Transportation Association midwinter meeting and Ryan shares what a new Department of Justice report on the Uvalde shooting can teach the industry about emergency response.

Shelly Hall, senior vice president of health and safety for national pupil transportation contractor Student Transportation of America, discusses the implementation and benefits of STA’s new concept of special needs care through the Ukeru System, a trauma-informed, restraint-free approach to student behavior management.

