(STN Podcast E199) Managerial Perspectives: From Dairy Farming to Black History Month

Conversations on the role bus drivers can play in student safety reopen after a missing Texas student rider was found murdered and several students were struck and killed by their buses.

From working on a dairy farm to becoming transportation and logistics administrator for Cache County and Logan City School Districts in Utah, Wayne Reese looks at safety techniques, technology and training to prevent student deaths at bus stops. (Download the CCSD safety pamphlet.)

Jim Ellis, director of pupil transportation for Henrico County Public Schools in Virginia, discusses aspects of his years in leadership, including the management and support of school bus drivers, the role played by DEI (Diversity, Equity & Inclusion), and the use of technology and safety equipment.

