(STN Podcast E200) Hypnosis & School Bus Extrication: Upcoming STN EXPO Speaker Previews

Concerning business updates and new federal resources in the ever-shifting world of school bus electrification.

Hypnosis, mind expansion, and trance-formation! Speaker and entertainer Wayne Lee previews his keynote session at STN EXPO Indy on elevating performance in both one’s personal life and workplace.

Paul Hasenmeier, fire chief for Hernando County in Florida, talks about his new book “School Bus Extrication,” his STN EXPO Reno emergency response session, responding to electric school bus fires, collaboration between school transportation and first responders, and lap/shoulder seatbelt recommendations.

Read more about STN EXPO.

This episode is brought to you by Transfinder.



Message from Zum.



Stream, subscribe and download the School Transportation Nation podcast on Apple Podcasts, Deezer, Google Podcasts, iHeartRadio, RadioPublic, Spotify, Stitcher and YouTube.