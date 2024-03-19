(STN Podcast E202) Superintendent Snapshot 2/4: Contoocook Valley School District, New Hampshire

The NTSB is investigating a tragic crash that killed a school bus driver and 3 preschool passengers. The District of Columbia is in legal hot water over the busing of students with disabilities.

Superintendent Dr. Kimberly Rizzo Saunders, another AASA finalist for Superintendent of the Year, and Business Administrator Brian Cisneros share how they work with a transportation contractor, use propane buses, and retain drivers to overcome challenges related to weather, rural locations, and more at Contoocook Valley School District in New Hampshire.

