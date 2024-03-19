Tuesday, March 19, 2024
Facebook Instagram Linkedin Twitter Youtube
HomeMultimedia(STN Podcast E202) Superintendent Snapshot 2/4: Contoocook Valley School District, New Hampshire
Multimedia

(STN Podcast E202) Superintendent Snapshot 2/4: Contoocook Valley School District, New Hampshire

School Transportation Nation podcast – Episode 202

By Claudia Newton

The NTSB is investigating a tragic crash that killed a school bus driver and 3 preschool passengers. The District of Columbia is in legal hot water over the busing of students with disabilities.

Superintendent Dr. Kimberly Rizzo Saunders, another AASA finalist for Superintendent of the Year, and Business Administrator Brian Cisneros share how they work with a transportation contractor, use propane buses, and retain drivers to overcome challenges related to weather, rural locations, and more at Contoocook Valley School District in New Hampshire.

Read more about leadership.

This episode is brought to you by Transfinder.

 


Message from First Student.

 

Message from the Propane Education & Research Council.

 

Stream, subscribe and download the School Transportation Nation podcast on Apple Podcasts, Deezer, Google Podcasts, iHeartRadio, RadioPublic, Spotify, Stitcher and YouTube.

Previous article
Washington Legislature Passes Bill to Outlaw School Bus Trespassing

RELATED ARTICLES

Digital Editions

March 2024

This month's issue highlights the challenges of routing and how technology can help. Read more about the RFP process,...

Partner Updates

Buyers Guide

Buyer’s Guide 2024

Find the latest vehicle production data and budget reports, industry trends, and contact information for state, national and federal...

Multimedia

Advertisement

Poll

Do you utilize ChatGPT to increase personal efficiency during the workday?
34 votes
VoteResults
Advertisement

Special Reports

Whitepapers

© 2023 School Transportation News. All rights reserved.