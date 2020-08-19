(STN Podcast E21) School Bus Industry Adapts: Transportation Director Talks COVID-19 Challenges, Opportunities

COVID-19 necessitates continual adjustments as students returning to school contract the virus and decreasing state budgets leave less funding for new buses. But there’s good news, as districts innovate in online staff training and alternative fuel buses receive attention.

Transportation Director Terry Penn shares the back-to-school transportation plan for Rockwall ISD in Texas, and STN Publisher Tony Corpin previews the new virtual Bus Technology Summit. Register today at BusTechSummit.com.

