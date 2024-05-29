Wednesday, May 29, 2024
Multimedia

(STN Podcast E212) On the Horizon: Technology Showcases & Clean Bus Discussions at ACT Expo

School Transportation Nation podcast – Episode 212

By Claudia Newton

Tony, Ryan and Taylor report on the Advanced Clean Transportation Expo in Las Vegas this past week, the clean school bus manufacturers and suppliers who showed up, the industry conversations on evolving clean transportation, and what districts are seeing in their green bus operations.

This episode is brought to you by Transfinder.

 

 

Message from IC Bus.

 

 

