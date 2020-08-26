(STN Podcast E22) Weathering the Storms: School Bus Operations Commence Amid COVID-19

As the COVID-19 pandemic stretches on, student transportation staff struggle with uncertainty on how to safely perform their roles and express concerns over job security. Learn what the upcoming presidential election and inclement weather across the U. S. could mean for bus operations.

Guest Maurice Toole, the central terminal manager for Colorado’s Cherry Creek School District, shares insights from one week of running school buses with COVID-19 precautions. Read more at stnonline.com/tag/back-to-school.

