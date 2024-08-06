Wednesday, August 7, 2024
Facebook Instagram Linkedin Twitter Youtube
Advertisement
HomeMultimedia(STN Podcast E221) EV Prognostication, Garage Star Perspective on NY Electric Pioneer...
Multimedia

(STN Podcast E221) EV Prognostication, Garage Star Perspective on NY Electric Pioneer Suffolk

School Transportation Nation – Episode 221

By Claudia Newton

Developments in school bus manufacturing, updates on the Clean School Bus Program, and concerns on Montgomery (Md.) County Public Schools electrification plans. What will the future of electric school buses look like?

“I love every part of it.” Garage Star Teno Gustavson, director of vehicle and facilities maintenance for Suffolk Transportation Service in New York, discusses his 35-year career in the industry, fleet electrification (which the contractor pioneered in the state), infrastructure trends, inventory management, and more.

Read more about operations.

This episode is brought to you by Transfinder.

 

 

Message from IC Bus.

 

 

Stream, subscribe and download the School Transportation Nation podcast on Apple Podcasts, Deezer, Google Podcasts, iHeartRadio, RadioPublic, Spotify, Stitcher and YouTube.

Previous article
WATCH: Rosco Vision at STN EXPO Reno 2024

RELATED ARTICLES

Advertisement

Digital Editions

August 2024

Meet the 2024 Garage Stars and learn more about the crucial role of prepared technicians in the ever evolving...

Partner Updates

Advertisement

Buyers Guide

Buyer’s Guide 2024

Find the latest vehicle production data and budget reports, industry trends, and contact information for state, national and federal...

Multimedia

Advertisement

Poll

What is your expected student ridership for the upcoming school year?
6 votes
VoteResults
Advertisement

Special Reports

Whitepapers

© 2023 School Transportation News. All rights reserved.