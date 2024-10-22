Tuesday, October 22, 2024
Facebook Instagram Linkedin TikTok Twitter Youtube
Advertisement
HomeMultimedia(STN Podcast E232) What Districts Need to Know: Serving & Guiding Students...
Multimedia

(STN Podcast E232) What Districts Need to Know: Serving & Guiding Students With Special Needs

School Transportation Nation – Episode 232

By Claudia Newton

Read remembrances of industry veteran George Edward (Ed) Donn and watch recent STN webinars on fleet electrification and school bus W-Fi.

The upcoming Transporting Students with Disabilities & Special Needs (TSD) Conference and Trade Show held Nov. 8-12, 2024 in Dallas-Frisco, Texas, hosts the conversations that transportation and education departments need to align on regarding students with special needs.

Industry consultant and TSD Tenured Faculty member Launi Schmutz-Harden joins us to discuss the role of monitors and aides on special needs routes, the hands-on emergency evacuation training at TSD, and regulating the use of non-yellow bus transportation.

Read more about special needs.

This episode is brought to you by Transfinder.

 

 

Message from IC Bus. 

 

 

Message from Propane Education & Research Council.

 

 

Stream, subscribe and download the School Transportation Nation podcast on Apple Podcasts, Deezer, Google Podcasts, iHeartRadio, RadioPublic, Spotify, Stitcher and YouTube.

Previous article
Brooklyn to Receive a Charge From Electric School Bus Batteries With New Vehicle-To-Everything Smart Energy Hub Built By First Student And Con Edison
Next article
Verra Mobility Launches National School Bus Safety Week Campaign To Raise Awareness Around School Bus Safety

RELATED ARTICLES

Advertisement

Digital Editions

October 2024

Learn more about what it takes to create a Top Transportation Team in this month's cover story. Read articles...

Partner Updates

Advertisement

Buyers Guide

Buyer’s Guide 2024

Find the latest vehicle production data and budget reports, industry trends, and contact information for state, national and federal...

Multimedia

Poll

Is there an increase in the number of school district- or company-owned alternative vehicles for student transportation in your fleet this school year compared to last school year?
56 votes
VoteResults
Advertisement

Special Reports

Whitepapers

© 2023 School Transportation News. All rights reserved.