(STN Podcast E244) In the People Business: Underscoring & Improving School Bus Safety

STN EXPO East in Charlotte, North Carolina, is approaching fast, a NASDPTS paper espoused the safety of school buses over alternative transportation, and student transportation organizations tackle safety issues like illegal passing.

David Poag, a 2024 STN Rising Star and director of transportation for Spartanburg School District 6 in South Carolina, shares how he leverages his business and sociology experience to stay fully staffed and keep students safe.

This episode is brought to you by Transfinder.



