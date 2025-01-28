Tuesday, January 28, 2025
Multimedia

(STN Podcast E244) In the People Business: Underscoring & Improving School Bus Safety

School Transportation Nation – Episode 244

By Claudia Newton

STN EXPO East in Charlotte, North Carolina, is approaching fast, a NASDPTS paper espoused the safety of school buses over alternative transportation, and student transportation organizations tackle safety issues like illegal passing.

David Poag, a 2024 STN Rising Star and director of transportation for Spartanburg School District 6 in South Carolina, shares how he leverages his business and sociology experience to stay fully staffed and keep students safe.

This episode is brought to you by Transfinder.

 

 

Stream, subscribe and download the School Transportation Nation podcast on Apple Podcasts, Deezer, Google Podcasts, iHeartRadio, RadioPublic, Spotify, Stitcher and YouTube.

