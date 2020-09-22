Tuesday, September 22, 2020
Home Multimedia (STN Podcast E26) Happy Hour #1: Bus Tech Summit Kicks Off
Multimedia

(STN Podcast E26) Happy Hour #1: Bus Tech Summit Kicks Off

School Transportation Nation podcast – Bus Tech Summit edition #1

By Claudia Newton

Day 1 of the inaugural virtual Bus Technology Summit was a success! Hundreds of student transporters attended online sessions, participated in roundtable discussions, and video chatted with vendors and other attendees.

Cutting-edge discussions included what autonomous technology might look like in the school bus world, insight from Transfinder on routing during COVID-19, and a lively electrification panel that included experts from Zonar and Cummins.

Sign up for the event at BusTechSummit.com and read coverage at stnonline.com/tag/Bus-Technology-Summit.

This episode is brought to you by Transfinder.

This episode is brought to you by Zonar.

Stream, subscribe and download the School Transportation Nation podcast on Apple Podcasts, Deezer, Google Play, Google Podcasts, iHeartRadio, RadioPublic, Spotify, Stitcher and YouTube.

Previous articleVirtual ‘Let’s Talk’ Session Facilitates Discussion on Online Training
Next articleAutomate School Bus Routing with Transfinder’s Secret Sauce

RELATED ARTICLES

Multimedia

(STN Podcast E25) How’s It Going? Two Transportation Director Updates on Busing Amid COVID-19

In-person classes have begun at some districts. Chad Schmale, the director of transportation for Santa Fe Trail USD 434 in Kansas, and Katrina Morris,...
Read more
Multimedia

(Free Webinar) Getting Students Back to School During COVID-19

With so many unknowns about COVID-19 and so few answers, most of the nation’s students will begin the new school year remotely, while others...
Read more
Multimedia

(STN Podcast E24) Informed, Educated & Prepared: Iowa District Ready to Run School Buses

The STN team discusses the ever-changing landscape that the coronavirus presents to student transporters, including the delivery of masks by the federal government, a...
Read more
Multimedia

(Free Webinar) Create A Student Safety Bubble With Modern Bus Technology

Fight illegal passing to save lives. As schools reopen for in-person classes, it once more becomes apparent that illegal school bus passing is a rampant...
Read more
Multimedia

(STN Podcast E23) Buses Supporting Education: Transportation Director Outlines School Year Plan

Student transporters are doing their best to keep up service and provide educational access amid barriers such as COVID-19, inclement weather like the recent...
Read more
Multimedia

(STN Podcast E22) Weathering the Storms: School Bus Operations Commence Amid COVID-19

As the COVID-19 pandemic stretches on, student transportation staff struggle with uncertainty on how to safely perform their roles and express concerns over job...
Read more

Digital Editions

Digital Editions

September 2020

This month’s issue features articles on school bus technology and how it plays a role amid the new coronavirus...
Read more

Partner Updates

Buyers Guide

Digital Editions

Buyer’s Guide 2020

Find the latest vehicle production data, state student ridership and budget reports, industry trends and contact information for state,...
Read more

Multimedia

Poll

Does your school district or bus company allow hand sanitizer on the bus?
296 votes
VoteResults
Advertisement

Special Reports

Multimedia

© 2020 School Transportation News. All rights reserved.