(STN Podcast E26) Happy Hour #1: Bus Tech Summit Kicks Off

Day 1 of the inaugural virtual Bus Technology Summit was a success! Hundreds of student transporters attended online sessions, participated in roundtable discussions, and video chatted with vendors and other attendees.

Cutting-edge discussions included what autonomous technology might look like in the school bus world, insight from Transfinder on routing during COVID-19, and a lively electrification panel that included experts from Zonar and Cummins.

Sign up for the event at BusTechSummit.com and read coverage at stnonline.com/tag/Bus-Technology-Summit.

This episode is brought to you by Transfinder.



This episode is brought to you by Zonar.





Stream, subscribe and download the School Transportation Nation podcast on Apple Podcasts, Deezer, Google Play, Google Podcasts, iHeartRadio, RadioPublic, Spotify, Stitcher and YouTube.