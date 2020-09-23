(STN Podcast E27) Happy Hour #2: Tech Disruption & Team Communication

A big takeaway from Day 2 of the Bus Technology Summit was the importance of communication, especially among transportation staff during COVID-19. Leadership expert Jim Harris gave a rousing Tech Talk on disruption in the school bus industry, then joined a panel including transportation directors who are coming up with creative solutions by using technology. Later, Transfinder President and CEO Antonio Civitella joined Tony & Ryan to follow up on his “PEACE” Plan that he delivered earlier in the day.

