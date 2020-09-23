Wednesday, September 23, 2020
(STN Podcast E27) Happy Hour #2: Tech Disruption & Team Communication

By Claudia Newton

A big takeaway from Day 2 of the Bus Technology Summit was the importance of communication, especially among transportation staff during COVID-19. Leadership expert Jim Harris gave a rousing Tech Talk on disruption in the school bus industry, then joined a panel including transportation directors who are coming up with creative solutions by using technology. Later, Transfinder President and CEO Antonio Civitella joined Tony & Ryan to follow up on his “PEACE” Plan that he delivered earlier in the day.

This episode is brought to you by Transfinder.

This episode is brought to you by Zonar.

