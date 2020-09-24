(STN Podcast E28) Happy Hour #3: COVID-19 Inspires Technological Innovations

Day 3 of the Bus Tech Summit brought more exciting conversations about the future of technology and its applications in the school bus industry. Some solutions that were brought about because of COVID-19 may stick around for a long time, noted Max Christensen, Iowa’s state director for student transportation.

Attendees also networked with manufacturers and suppliers by visiting virtual Trade Show booths and participating in video chats. Read news coverage of the event at stnonline.com/tag/bus-technology-summit. Catch the last day of the virtual event by registering for free at BusTechSummit.com.

This episode is brought to you by Transfinder.



This episode is brought to you by Zonar.





Stream, subscribe and download the School Transportation Nation podcast on Apple Podcasts, Deezer, Google Play, Google Podcasts, iHeartRadio, RadioPublic, Spotify, Stitcher and YouTube.