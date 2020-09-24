Thursday, September 24, 2020
Home Multimedia (STN Podcast E28) Happy Hour #3: COVID-19 Inspires Technological Innovations
Multimedia

(STN Podcast E28) Happy Hour #3: COVID-19 Inspires Technological Innovations

By Claudia Newton

Day 3 of the Bus Tech Summit brought more exciting conversations about the future of technology and its applications in the school bus industry. Some solutions that were brought about because of COVID-19 may stick around for a long time, noted Max Christensen, Iowa’s state director for student transportation.

Attendees also networked with manufacturers and suppliers by visiting virtual Trade Show booths and participating in video chats. Read news coverage of the event at stnonline.com/tag/bus-technology-summit. Catch the last day of the virtual event by registering for free at BusTechSummit.com.

This episode is brought to you by Transfinder.

This episode is brought to you by Zonar.

Stream, subscribe and download the School Transportation Nation podcast on Apple Podcasts, Deezer, Google Play, Google Podcasts, iHeartRadio, RadioPublic, Spotify, Stitcher and YouTube.

Previous article‘Let’s Talk’ Data, Maintenance Software at the Bus Technology Summit
Next articleFighting Illegal School Bus Passing with Education, Technology

RELATED ARTICLES

Multimedia

(STN Podcast E29) Happy Hour #4: Recognizing Innovative School Bus Technology

Technology is continually becoming an indispensable part of the yellow bus. Attendees at the virtual Bus Technology Summit learned about the new products &...
Read more
Multimedia

(Free Webinar) Propane Autogas: The Right Fuel for Your Fleet of School Buses

It’s no doubt that this school year looks different than any other. One way school districts are getting ahead is by transitioning their bus...
Read more
Multimedia

(STN Podcast E27) Happy Hour #2: Tech Disruption & Team Communication

A big takeaway from Day 2 of the Bus Technology Summit was the importance of communication, especially among transportation staff during COVID-19. Leadership expert...
Read more
Multimedia

(STN Podcast E26) Happy Hour #1: Bus Tech Summit Kicks Off

Day 1 of the inaugural virtual Bus Technology Summit was a success! Hundreds of student transporters attended online sessions, participated in roundtable discussions, and...
Read more
Multimedia

(STN Podcast E25) How’s It Going? Two Transportation Director Updates on Busing Amid COVID-19

In-person classes have begun at some districts. Chad Schmale, the director of transportation for Santa Fe Trail USD 434 in Kansas, and Katrina Morris,...
Read more
Multimedia

(Free Webinar) Getting Students Back to School During COVID-19

With so many unknowns about COVID-19 and so few answers, most of the nation’s students will begin the new school year remotely, while others...
Read more

Digital Editions

Digital Editions

September 2020

This month’s issue features articles on school bus technology and how it plays a role amid the new coronavirus...
Read more

Partner Updates

Buyers Guide

Digital Editions

Buyer’s Guide 2020

Find the latest vehicle production data, state student ridership and budget reports, industry trends and contact information for state,...
Read more

Multimedia

Poll

Does your school district or bus company allow hand sanitizer on the bus?
342 votes
VoteResults
Advertisement

Special Reports

Multimedia

© 2020 School Transportation News. All rights reserved.