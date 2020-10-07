(STN Podcast E31) All Learning Together: Transporting Students in the Age of COVID-19

The school bus industry is coming together to share expert advice and crowdsource solutions on reopening schools for in-person classes and getting buses rolling amid COVID-19 and a driver shortage.

Carlos Chicas, director of transportation for Capistrano Unified School District in Southern California, discusses the importance of networking with other student transporters and encouraging community cooperation for smooth bus operations. He shares why bus drivers are taking student temperatures before boarding them and how parents are being involved in student health screening.

