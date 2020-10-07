Tuesday, October 6, 2020
Home Multimedia (STN Podcast E31) All Learning Together: Transporting Students in the Age of...
Multimedia

(STN Podcast E31) All Learning Together: Transporting Students in the Age of COVID-19

School Transportation Nation podcast – Episode 31

By Claudia Newton

The school bus industry is coming together to share expert advice and crowdsource solutions on reopening schools for in-person classes and getting buses rolling amid COVID-19 and a driver shortage.

Carlos Chicas, director of transportation for Capistrano Unified School District in Southern California, discusses the importance of networking with other student transporters and encouraging community cooperation for smooth bus operations. He shares why bus drivers are taking student temperatures before boarding them and how parents are being involved in student health screening.

Check out informative webinars on school startup at stnonline.com/tag/webinar.

This episode is brought to you by Transfinder.

This episode’s Tech Tip is brought to you by Zonar.

Special message from First Transportation Solutions, driven by First Student.

Watch Capistrano USD’s video on new loading and unloading procedures during COVID-19.

Stream, subscribe and download the School Transportation Nation podcast on Apple Podcasts, Deezer, Google Play, Google Podcasts, iHeartRadio, RadioPublic, Spotify, Stitcher and YouTube.

Previous articleContractors Work to Keep School Buses Clean From COVID-19 

RELATED ARTICLES

Multimedia

(STN Podcast E30) Bus Tech Takes Off: Using Technology for Safety & Efficiency During COVID-19

At STN’s virtual Bus Technology Summit, student transporters made connections with technology suppliers and crowdsourced solutions for running bus operations during COVID-19. We get a...
Read more
Multimedia

(STN Podcast E29) Happy Hour #4: Recognizing Innovative School Bus Technology

Technology is continually becoming an indispensable part of the yellow bus. Attendees at the virtual Bus Technology Summit learned about the new products &...
Read more
Multimedia

(STN Podcast E28) Happy Hour #3: COVID-19 Inspires Technological Innovations

Day 3 of the Bus Tech Summit brought more exciting conversations about the future of technology and its applications in the school bus industry....
Read more
Multimedia

(Free Webinar) Propane Autogas: The Right Fuel for Your Fleet of School Buses

It’s no doubt that this school year looks different than any other. One way school districts are getting ahead is by transitioning their bus...
Read more
Multimedia

(STN Podcast E27) Happy Hour #2: Tech Disruption & Team Communication

A big takeaway from Day 2 of the Bus Technology Summit was the importance of communication, especially among transportation staff during COVID-19. Leadership expert...
Read more
Multimedia

(STN Podcast E26) Happy Hour #1: Bus Tech Summit Kicks Off

Day 1 of the inaugural virtual Bus Technology Summit was a success! Hundreds of student transporters attended online sessions, participated in roundtable discussions, and...
Read more

Digital Editions

Digital Editions

October 2020

This month’s issue features articles on this year’s ‘Rising Stars’ as well as articles on tablets, grants, and more. Read...
Read more

Partner Updates

Buyers Guide

Digital Editions

Buyer’s Guide 2020

Find the latest vehicle production data, state student ridership and budget reports, industry trends and contact information for state,...
Read more

Multimedia

Poll

Is your school district or bus company short school bus drivers?
24 votes
VoteResults
Advertisement

Special Reports

Multimedia

© 2020 School Transportation News. All rights reserved.