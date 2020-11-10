(STN Podcast E36) TSD Virtual Live Podcast #1: Empathy & Real-World Preparation

Day 1 of the TSD Virtual event began with a keynote from autism and animal husbandry expert Temple Grandin, who spoke on practical ways to help students with special needs on the bus ride, as well as prepare them for life after school.

Consultant Alex Robinson provided thoughts on a session that included special needs parent-advocate Gloria Corsino that focused on empathy and empowerment of students with special needs.

Read more about the conversations that took place at stnonline.com/tag/tsd-conference.

