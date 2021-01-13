Tuesday, January 12, 2021
Home Multimedia (STN Podcast E44) Pivoting in The Big Unknown: Dealing With Curveballs Thrown...
Multimedia

(STN Podcast E44) Pivoting in The Big Unknown: Dealing With Curveballs Thrown by COVID-19

School Transportation Nation podcast – Episode 44

By Claudia Newton

Some updates on the incoming Biden administration, how the new round of federal stimulus funds will be distributed, and how the school bus industry is reacting to COVID-19 vaccine news.

Speaker, author and sports fanatic Ross Bernstein shares how the world of professional sports shows student transporters how to do the best they can with what they have.

Director of Transportation Jim Ellis fills us in on interesting budget happenings and operational plans at Henrico County Public Schools in Virginia.

Read more at stnonline.com/tag/coronavirus.

This episode is brought to you by Transfinder.

This episode’s Tech Tip is brought to you by Zonar.

Stream, subscribe and download the School Transportation Nation podcast on Apple Podcasts, Deezer, Google Play, Google Podcasts, iHeartRadio, RadioPublic, Spotify, Stitcher and YouTube.

Previous articleSTN EXPO Virtual Provides Direction for Navigating COVID-19 Waters and Beyond

RELATED ARTICLES

Event News

STN EXPO Virtual Provides Direction for Navigating COVID-19 Waters and Beyond

From school bus ventilation systems to decisions about requiring employees to take vaccines, school bus driver training during the pandemic to new communication methods,...
Read more
Multimedia

Mesquite ISD Highlights COVID-19 School Bus Safety Procedures 

Mesquite Independent School District, which serves a suburb east of Dallas, created an informational video to help students and parents visualize the new school...
Read more
Operations

School Districts Nationwide Challenged to Give to Student Riders in Need

Mesquite Independent School District recently completed its second annual toy drive for students covered by the McKinney-Vento Homeless Education Act, and its transportation leader...
Read more
Operations

Latest K-12 Relief Funds Cover School Bus Ventilation Systems

The U.S. Department of Education (DOE) confirmed for School Transportation News that school districts can use the latest round of COVID-19 relief grants to...
Read more
Government

Paycheck Protection Program Reopens for Small Businesses

Included in last month’s passage of the Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2021, a new round of funding for small business became available and is...
Read more
Multimedia

Capistrano Unified- Let’s Ride the Bus Video Tutorial

This video tutorial from Capistrano Unified School District demonstrates COVID-19 safety precautions and protocols that are to be followed when transporting students. Bus drivers...
Read more

Digital Editions

January 2021

The first issue of 2021 contains articles on uptime, the use of video for training purposes, parents’ thoughts on...

Partner Updates

Buyers Guide

Buyer’s Guide 2021

Find the latest vehicle production data and budget reports, industry trends, and contact information for state, national and federal...

Multimedia

Poll

Did you attend a virtual conference in 2020?
45 votes
VoteResults
Advertisement

Special Reports

Multimedia

© 2020 School Transportation News. All rights reserved.