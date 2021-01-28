(STN Podcast E48) STN EXPO Virtual LIVE Podcast #3: COVID-19 Adaptation & Lessons Learned

At the STN EXPO Virtual conference & trade show, student transporters discussed how the industry has been creatively adjusting to COVID-19 challenges and how some health and safety technology, such as onboard air filtration and hand sanitizer, is sticking around for the long haul.

Manufacturers and equipment suppliers also stand ready to support school bus operations as they adapt to current events, such as the pending obsolescence of 3G networks, and adopt new technologies.

Read more at stnonline.com/tag/stn-expo.

