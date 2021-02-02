Tuesday, February 2, 2021
Home Multimedia (STN Podcast E49) Many Questions: COVID-19 Vaccines & New Year Budgets
Multimedia

(STN Podcast E49) Many Questions: COVID-19 Vaccines & New Year Budgets

School Transportation Nation podcast – Episode 49

By Claudia Newton

COVID-19 vaccine distribution is progressing, but school districts must consider employee protections while encouraging compliance. Transportation departments also form their budgets while the federal government discusses the next stimulus plan.

Laran Adkins, director of child nutrition and transportation for Fort Payne City Schools in Alabama, talks bus ventilation & cleaning, contact tracing, vaccine plans, and how CARES Act funding has helped.

Read more at stnonline.com/tag/coronavirus and stnonline.com/tag/budget.

This episode is brought to you by Transfinder.

This episode’s Tech Tip is brought to you by Zonar.

Stream, subscribe and download the School Transportation Nation podcast on Apple Podcasts, Deezer, Google Play, Google Podcasts, iHeartRadio, RadioPublic, Spotify, Stitcher and YouTube.

Previous articleCDC Confirms Masks Must Be Worn on Public, Private School Buses
Next articleHow Student Transporters Should Adjust to Changing Tech Trends

RELATED ARTICLES

Multimedia

(STN Podcast E48) STN EXPO Virtual LIVE Podcast #3: COVID-19 Adaptation & Lessons Learned

At the STN EXPO Virtual conference & trade show, student transporters discussed how the industry has been creatively adjusting to COVID-19 challenges and how...
Read more
Multimedia

(STN Podcast E47) STN EXPO Virtual LIVE Podcast #2: Bus Operation Leadership & Creativity

New CDC guidelines call for reopening schools, underscoring STN coverage on the low transmission of COVID-19 in the education sector. Tony, Ryan and STN Associate...
Read more
Multimedia

(STN Podcast E46) STN EXPO Virtual LIVE Podcast #1: Industry Partnership Is Critical

Day 1 of the conference saw conversations on leading with purpose, incorporating transportation in district budget discussions, testing new bus technology strategically, and creating...
Read more
Multimedia

(STN Podcast E45) 2021 Vision: New Year, New Administration, New Budgets

The Biden administration has ambitious plans for stimulus checks and ZEVs, both of which spell good news for the school bus industry. Zonar COO Michael...
Read more
Multimedia

(STN Podcast E44) Pivoting In the Big Unknown: Dealing With Curveballs Thrown by COVID-19

Some updates on the incoming Biden administration, how the new round of federal stimulus funds will be distributed, and how the school bus industry...
Read more
Multimedia

Mesquite ISD Highlights COVID-19 School Bus Safety Procedures 

Mesquite Independent School District, which serves a suburb east of Dallas, created an informational video to help students and parents visualize the new school...
Read more

Digital Editions

February 2021

This issue of School Transportation News contains articles on alternative fuels, the mechanic environment, bus garage upgrades, and more....

Partner Updates

Buyers Guide

Buyer’s Guide 2021

Find the latest vehicle production data and budget reports, industry trends, and contact information for state, national and federal...

Multimedia

Poll

Is your operation interested in installing ventilation systems on board school buses to address the SARS-CoV-2 virus?
4 votes
VoteResults
Advertisement

Special Reports

Multimedia

© 2020 School Transportation News. All rights reserved.