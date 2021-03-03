Tuesday, March 2, 2021
(STN Podcast E53) Unexpected Improvements: COVID-19 Procedures Benefit Student Transportation Ops

School Transportation Nation podcast – Episode 53

By Claudia Newton

Some of the largest districts in the U.S. have started down the road of electric school buses, with bus manufacturers and suppliers providing support and technology advancements.

Aspen Public Schools in Colorado has noticed operational improvements related to COVID-19 procedures. Director of Transportation Reghan Mahaffey shares how ventilation and cleaning have affected student and staff health.

Read more at stnonline.com/green-bus and stnonline.com/tag/coronavirus.

