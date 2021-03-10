Tuesday, March 9, 2021
(STN Podcast E54) The Future Is Bright: Eyeing School Reopening & Electric Bus Opportunities

School Transportation Nation podcast – Episode 54

By Claudia Newton

As some school districts are still eyeing a return to in-person classes, staff are eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine in many states. In others, mask mandates are being repealed but are still required at schools.

Charlie Hood, outgoing executive director of the National Association of State Directors of Pupil Transportation Services (NASDPTS), recalls industry shifts and opportunities through his 40-year career in student transportation, such as electric buses – which are back in the news.

