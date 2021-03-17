Tuesday, March 16, 2021
Home Multimedia (STN Podcast E55) An Accelerated Pace: New School Bus Technology Applications in...
Multimedia

(STN Podcast E55) An Accelerated Pace: New School Bus Technology Applications in a COVID-19 World

School Transportation Nation podcast – Episode 55

By Claudia Newton

Kevin Mest, senior vice president and general manager of passenger services at Zonar, talks the future of bus technology and shares strategies for successful implementation in light of newly available COVID-19 stimulus funding.

Casey Foster, director of transportation for Birmingham City Schools in Alabama, discusses COVID-19’s impact on his drivers and operations as well as new and innovative uses for technology during the pandemic.

Read more at stnonline.com/technology.

This episode is brought to you by Transfinder.

This episode is brought to you by Zonar.

Stream, subscribe and download the School Transportation Nation podcast on Apple Podcasts, Deezer, Google Podcasts, iHeartRadio, RadioPublic, Spotify, Stitcher and YouTube.

Previous articleZonar and Bytecurve to Advance Innovation, Safety and Efficiency Solutions in School Transportation Market

RELATED ARTICLES

Operations

Nevada Governor Increases School Bus Capacities to Two-Thirds

Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak updated previous guidance released last summer to allow more students within school buildings and buses, as well as reducing the...
Read more
Operations

Texas School District Gears Up for Literacy Bus Rollout This Summer

An innovative idea to improve reading and writing achievements for students of all economic backgrounds is set to bring a local Texas community together...
Read more
Government

National Congress on School Transportation Delayed Until 2025

The steering committee for the National Congress on School Transportation (NCST) announced that the 17th deliberations on industry specifications and procedures will be postponed...
Read more
Multimedia

(STN Podcast E54) The Future Is Bright: Eyeing School Reopening & Electric Bus Opportunities

As some school districts are still eyeing a return to in-person classes, staff are eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine in many states. In others,...
Read more
Special Reports

Is Cleaning School Buses as Easy as Flipping a Switch?

As reported in the March issue of School Transportation News, frequent cleaning is causing some school bus equipment to break down. Plus, with drivers...
Read more
Multimedia

(STN Podcast E53) Unexpected Improvements: COVID-19 Procedures Benefit Student Transportation Ops

Some of the largest districts in the U.S. have started down the road of electric school buses, with bus manufacturers and suppliers providing support...
Read more

Digital Editions

March 2021

This issue of School Transportation News contains articles on air-ventilation systems and frequent cleaning amid COVID-19, Type-A school buses,...

Partner Updates

Advertisement

Buyers Guide

Buyer’s Guide 2021

Find the latest vehicle production data and budget reports, industry trends, and contact information for state, national and federal...

Multimedia

Poll

Are you concerned about the long-term effects frequent cleaning has on your school bus seats and other equipment?
103 votes
VoteResults
Advertisement

Special Reports

Multimedia

© 2020 School Transportation News. All rights reserved.