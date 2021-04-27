(STN Podcast E61) Careful Consideration: Why Planning Ahead is Key for Operational Optimization

The Biden administration’s ambitious plans for reducing carbon emissions have student transporters carefully studying available clean fuel school bus options and what works for their individual operations. Meanwhile, school bus contractors are bringing the pressure for federal CERTS Act funding that the U.S. Department of Treasury has yet to deliver.

Transfinder’s President & CEO Antonio Civitella addresses the role of route optimization in efficient operations.

Read more at stnonline.com/tag/back-to-school.

