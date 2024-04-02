Wednesday, April 3, 2024
Multimedia

(STN Podcast E204) Superintendent Snapshot 4/4: Dublin City Schools, Georgia

School Transportation Nation podcast – Episode 204

By Claudia Newton

Ryan and Tony analyze the impact of new stringent EPA greenhouse gas emissions regulations on the school bus industry, as well as aspects of a fatal Texas rollover crash involving a school bus not equipped with seatbelts being hit by a concrete truck whose driver had taken cocaine.

“There’s no I in ‘team’ but there’s an I in ‘win,’ and when you want to win you’ve got to have the right individuals.” AASA finalist for Superintendent of the Year Dr. Frederick Williams and Transportation Director John Strickland from Dublin City Schools in Georgia have an easy rapport from decades of friendship. They discuss overcoming adversity, servant leadership, caring for staff, and more.

This episode is brought to you by Transfinder.

 

 

Message from IC Bus.

 

 

Message from Student Transportation of America.

 

Stream, subscribe and download the School Transportation Nation podcast on Apple Podcasts, Deezer, Google Podcasts, iHeartRadio, RadioPublic, Spotify, Stitcher and YouTube.

