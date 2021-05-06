Thursday, May 6, 2021
(STN Podcast E62) Summer Hopes: In-Person Classes Resume But Bus Contractors Await Funding

School Transportation Nation podcast – Episode 62

By Claudia Newton

Hope for normalcy is on the horizon as over 95 percent of students have returned to in-person classes. The school bus contractor industry, however, still awaits its allocated funding from the U.S. Department of Treasury.

Eldridge Black, director of transportation at Beaufort County Schools in South Carolina, talks propane bus implementation, innovative technology use, and recovering operationally from COVID-19.

Read more at stnonline.com/operations.

