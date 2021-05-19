Tuesday, May 18, 2021
(STN Podcast E64) The Same But Different: Student Transportation After the COVID-19 Pandemic

Things are returning to normal with in-person classes expected nationwide for the 2021-2022 school year, but online learning, bus cleaning, ventilation, and mask usage seem they could be a permanent result of COVID-19.

Dawnett Wright, transportation director for University Place School District in Washington state, discusses running propane & electric school buses and shares how decreased ridership caused by COVID-19 impacts operations & budgets.

