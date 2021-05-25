Wednesday, May 26, 2021
Multimedia

(STN Podcast E65) Be At Your Best: Prioritizing Student Learning & Staff Mental Health During COVID-19

School Transportation Nation podcast – Episode 65

By Claudia Newton

As districts go back to in-person classes, summer school plans and federal funding for school bus Wi-Fi hotspots target student success to make up for lost learning time.

Two California transportation directors discuss how to provide the best support and customer service when transporting students. Technology is helping Del Norte County Unified School District, while Corona-Norco Unified School District focuses on staff mental health & wellness.

Read more at stnonline.com/special-reports.

