Tuesday, June 8, 2021
Multimedia

(STN Podcast E67) Can’t Go Back to the Old Ways: Post-COVID-19 Ops, Summer School & New ZEV Players

School Transportation Nation podcast – Episode 67

By Claudia Newton

Tony and Taylor discuss handling school bus driver/mechanic shortages in a new way, as well as market disruption caused by new players and offerings in the electric bus space.

Hays Consolidated Independent School District in Texas is open for summer school. Assistant Transportation Director Anthony Shields shares how operations have changed since relaxation of COVID-19 rules & discusses planned implementation of student RFID badges and new propane buses.

Stay updated at stnonline.com/latest-news.

This episode is brought to you by Transfinder.

Stream, subscribe and download the School Transportation Nation podcast on Apple Podcasts, Deezer, Google Podcasts, iHeartRadio, RadioPublic, Spotify, Stitcher and YouTube.

