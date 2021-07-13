Wednesday, July 14, 2021
HomeMultimedia(STN Podcast E72) One Super Story: Transformational Transportation Leadership From Indiana to...
Multimedia

(STN Podcast E72) One Super Story: Transformational Transportation Leadership From Indiana to Vermont

School Transportation Nation podcast – Episode 73

By Claudia Newton

Tony and Ryan review the industry impacts of federal legislation currently being developed, as well as recent leadership changes at school bus manufacturers Thomas Built Bus and Blue Bird.

Rene Sanchez oversaw adding Wi-Fi on buses at Indiana’s South Bend Community Schools Corporation and is now bringing improvements to transportation operations and technology in his new role as Superintendent at Champlain Valley School District in Vermont.

Read more at stnonline.com/operations.

This episode is brought to you by Transfinder.

This episode’s Tech Tip is brought to you by Premier Wireless.

 

Stream, subscribe and download the School Transportation Nation podcast on Apple Podcasts, Deezer, Google Podcasts, iHeartRadio, RadioPublic, Spotify, Stitcher and YouTube.

Previous articleTransportation Not Mentioned in Latest Distribution of Federal K-12 Relief Funds
Next articleSavannah-Chatham Schools is Limiting School Bus Transportation

RELATED ARTICLES

Digital Editions

July 2021

This issue of School Transportation News contains articles on fleet electrification, stop-arm technology, the transition from 3G to to...

Partner Updates

Buyers Guide

Buyer’s Guide 2021

Find the latest vehicle production data and budget reports, industry trends, and contact information for state, national and federal...

Multimedia

Poll

Are you anticipating a mechanic shortage at your school district/bus company?
35 votes
VoteResults
Advertisement

Special Reports

Multimedia

© 2020 School Transportation News. All rights reserved.