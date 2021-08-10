Tuesday, August 10, 2021
HomeMultimedia(STN Podcast E76) Uncertainties Persist: School Bus Ops Cope With New COVID-19...
Multimedia

(STN Podcast E76) Uncertainties Persist: School Bus Ops Cope With New COVID-19 Delta Variant and Mechanic Shortages

School Transportation Nation podcast – Episode 76

By Claudia Newton

With the new school year starting, school districts are deciding whether to require masks on the bus because of the COVID-19 Delta variant, as well as dealing with driver and mechanic shortages.

Learn how rural Menahga School District #821 in Minnesota never closed during COVID-19. Transportation Supervisor Christina Albin also discusses operational facets like running a bus garage with one mechanic and purchasing two new biodiesel buses with Volkswagen Mitigation Fund monies.

Read more at stnonline.com/tag/back-to-school.

This episode is brought to you by Transfinder.

Stream, subscribe and download the School Transportation Nation podcast on Apple Podcasts, Deezer, Google Podcasts, iHeartRadio, RadioPublic, Spotify, Stitcher and YouTube.

Previous articleNew York State Directors Talk School Bus Driver Recruiting Strategies
Next articleUpdate: Senate Passes Bipartisan Infrastructure Bill, Sets Stage for House Vote

RELATED ARTICLES

Digital Editions

August 2021

This issue of School Transportation News contains articles on back-to-school procedures, EV funding, and features this years Garage Stars. Read...

Partner Updates

Buyers Guide

Buyer’s Guide 2021

Find the latest vehicle production data and budget reports, industry trends, and contact information for state, national and federal...

Multimedia

Poll

Are you applying for federal grants to help with new technology or school bus purchases?
13 votes
VoteResults
Advertisement

Special Reports

Multimedia

© 2020 School Transportation News. All rights reserved.