(STN Podcast E76) Uncertainties Persist: School Bus Ops Cope With New COVID-19 Delta Variant and Mechanic Shortages

With the new school year starting, school districts are deciding whether to require masks on the bus because of the COVID-19 Delta variant, as well as dealing with driver and mechanic shortages.

Learn how rural Menahga School District #821 in Minnesota never closed during COVID-19. Transportation Supervisor Christina Albin also discusses operational facets like running a bus garage with one mechanic and purchasing two new biodiesel buses with Volkswagen Mitigation Fund monies.

