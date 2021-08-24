(STN Podcast E78) Passion for Kids, Respect for Drivers: Tips for Safe, Smooth School Bus Ops

Back to school adjustments for school districts include dealing with debates over mask mandates and the national school bus driver shortage, while keeping staff and families satisfied.

Transportation Director Katrina Morris shares the current state of COVID-19 precautions and mask mandates for student health as Michigan’s West Shore ESD reopens in early September. She also discusses how pursuing driver training efforts and illegal passing legislation improves overall operations.

