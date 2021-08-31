(STN Podcast E79) A Complicated Start: Managing School Bus Ops Amid Confusing Mandates

States face internal struggles over mask and vaccine mandates, all while districts struggle to stay staffed with bus drivers for the new school year.

Jennifer Vobis, executive director of transportation for Clark County School District in Las Vegas, talks leadership, driver shortages, technology, student safety, EV integration and more as she discusses the challenges and opportunities of taking over school bus operations at the nation’s 5th largest district.

Read more at stnonline.com/operations.

