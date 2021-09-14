Wednesday, September 15, 2021
(STN Podcast E81) Strategic Student Transportation: Responding to the Pandemic & Driver Shortages

School Transportation Nation podcast – Episode 82

By Claudia Newton

Vaccine and mask requirements, natural disasters like Hurricane Ida and the rise of illegal passing complicate the return to school, but student transporters are facing the challenges.

Rosalyn Vann-Jackson, executive director of enrollment & support services for Oklahoma’s Broken Arrow Public Schools, talks strategically managing school bus operations as students return to in-person classes amid an ever-persistent pandemic and driver shortage.

Plus, Lea Bogle of Premier Wireless discusses how to use limited-time federal funding for school bus Wi-Fi.

Learn more at stnonline.com/tag/back-to-school.

This episode is brought to you by Transfinder.

Conversation with Premier Wireless.

 

Stream, subscribe and download the School Transportation Nation podcast on Apple Podcasts, Deezer, Google Podcasts, iHeartRadio, RadioPublic, Spotify, Stitcher and YouTube.

