Wednesday, September 22, 2021
Multimedia

(STN Podcast E82) Back to School Efforts: National Guard Drivers, Vaccine Mandates

School Transportation Nation podcast – Episode 82

By Claudia Newton

Adjustments to CDL requirements are being considered to ease the burden on districts already struggling to find school bus drivers. Plus, new pressure from the Delta variant means more focus on getting company employees and children vaccinated. Tony and Taylor discuss the reception to such mandates.

National Guard troops have been deployed in Massachusetts to help drive school buses. Chelsea Public Schools Superintendent Almi G. Abeyta discusses the project and how it’s being implemented to help her district, which has been hard-hit by COVID-19.

