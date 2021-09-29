Tuesday, September 28, 2021
(STN Podcast E83) There’s A Lot To It: Solutions Proposed to the School Bus Driver Shortage

School Transportation Nation podcast – Episode 83

By Claudia Newton

The school bus driver shortage is the latest pandemic sweeping the nation. Assigning National Guardsmen to driving buses, paying parents to drive their kids – are these actual solutions, or temporary fixes?

Transportation Supervisor Anthony Pollard offers analysis, discusses what’s going on at Alabama’s Baldwin County Schools, and shares why specific training is crucial to driver retention.

