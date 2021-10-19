Tuesday, October 19, 2021
(STN Podcast E86) Utilize Your Tools: STN Rising Superstar Leads Texas District With Insight

School Transportation Nation podcast – Episode 86

By Claudia Newton

Rick Walterscheid, director of transportation and special projects at Goose Creek Consolidated Independent School District in Texas, is STN’s featured Rising Superstar who graces the front cover of the October issue.

He shares his story of struggle to leadership and what it takes to helm a transportation operation – including succession planning, school bus driver retention, informed uses of technology, community relationships, vendor and peer partnerships, and more.

Read more at stnonline.com/go/oct21.

This episode is brought to you by Transfinder.

Stream, subscribe and download the School Transportation Nation podcast on Apple Podcasts, Deezer, Google Podcasts, iHeartRadio, RadioPublic, Spotify, Stitcher and YouTube.

