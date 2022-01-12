Tuesday, January 11, 2022
(STN Podcast E94): Training, Technology & Teamwork: Pennsylvania District Ready to Go in 2022

School Transportation Nation podcast – Episode 94

By Claudia Newton

Ryan and Tony discuss headlines bringing us into the new year: impacts of the COVID-19 Omicron variant, the status of the federal Build Back Better plan and school bus electrification strategies.

Transportation General Manager Jenny Robinson recaps a full year of 2021 operations at Bethlehem Area School District in Pennsylvania, including safety concerns like illegal passing and MAP-21 driver training. Her 2022 plans include data and technology implementation which must also be accompanied by staff training.

This episode is brought to you by Transfinder.

Stream, subscribe and download the School Transportation Nation podcast on Apple Podcasts, Deezer, Google Podcasts, iHeartRadio, RadioPublic, Spotify, Stitcher and YouTube.

