(STN Podcast E94): Training, Technology & Teamwork: Pennsylvania District Ready to Go in 2022

Ryan and Tony discuss headlines bringing us into the new year: impacts of the COVID-19 Omicron variant, the status of the federal Build Back Better plan and school bus electrification strategies.

Transportation General Manager Jenny Robinson recaps a full year of 2021 operations at Bethlehem Area School District in Pennsylvania, including safety concerns like illegal passing and MAP-21 driver training. Her 2022 plans include data and technology implementation which must also be accompanied by staff training.

Read more at stnonline.com/go/wisdom.

This episode is brought to you by Transfinder.



