(STN Podcast E96) Awareness & Lightheartedness: Coping in Uncertain COVID Times

Schools are closing due to COVID while the federal government is distributing 400 million free N95 masks, which are actually not designed for students. Meanwhile, districts will soon be able to use ESSER funds for bus cleaning and student health.

Tony speaks with Transfinder CEO Antonio Civitella on technology trends for 2022, such as increased student tracking for parent peace of mind.

“Take the situation seriously and take yourself lightly,” advises humorist Tim Gard. He shares more on making attitude choices and using humor to deal with difficult or uncertain times, as well as conflict resolution on the bus or with a work team.

Read more at stnonline.com/tag/management.

This episode is brought to you by Transfinder.



Clean Bus Tip from the Propane Education & Research Council.



Stream, subscribe and download the School Transportation Nation podcast on Apple Podcasts, Deezer, Google Podcasts, iHeartRadio, RadioPublic, Spotify, Stitcher and YouTube.