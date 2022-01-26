Tuesday, January 25, 2022
HomeMultimedia(STN Podcast E96) Awareness & Lightheartedness: Coping in Uncertain COVID Times
Multimedia

(STN Podcast E96) Awareness & Lightheartedness: Coping in Uncertain COVID Times

School Transportation Nation podcast – Episode 96

By Claudia Newton

Schools are closing due to COVID while the federal government is distributing 400 million free N95 masks, which are actually not designed for students. Meanwhile, districts will soon be able to use ESSER funds for bus cleaning and student health.

Tony speaks with Transfinder CEO Antonio Civitella on technology trends for 2022, such as increased student tracking for parent peace of mind.

“Take the situation seriously and take yourself lightly,” advises humorist Tim Gard. He shares more on making attitude choices and using humor to deal with difficult or uncertain times, as well as conflict resolution on the bus or with a work team.

Read more at stnonline.com/tag/management.

This episode is brought to you by Transfinder.

Clean Bus Tip from the Propane Education & Research Council.

Stream, subscribe and download the School Transportation Nation podcast on Apple Podcasts, Deezer, Google Podcasts, iHeartRadio, RadioPublic, Spotify, Stitcher and YouTube.

Previous articleWorking Against Discrimination: One Transportation Leader’s Story
Next articleEvery Child Deserves a Safe and Healthy Ride to School

RELATED ARTICLES

Advertisement

Digital Editions

January 2022

The first issue of 2022 is here! This issue of School Transportation News contains articles on supply chain related...

Partner Updates

Advertisement

Buyers Guide

Buyer’s Guide 2022

Find the latest vehicle production data and budget reports, industry trends, and contact information for state, national and federal...

Multimedia

Advertisement

Poll

Have you experienced an increase in behavior challenges from student riders during the pandemic?
102 votes
VoteResults
Advertisement

Special Reports

Multimedia

© 2020 School Transportation News. All rights reserved.