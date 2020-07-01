Wednesday, July 1, 2020
STN Podcast Episode 14 – Leading in Uncertainty: Transportation Director Shares Post-Coronavirus Plan & Encouragement

By Claudia Newton

With operational costs rising due to COVID-19 precautions and with budget dollars dropping, school district transportation departments are facing many questions about how to best keep students, drivers and aides safe on school buses while still providing optimal service.

  • How do school bus drivers keep up their training and certifications during school closures?
  • Are special needs students missing out on education?
  • Will this economic recession will result in more school bus driver applicants?
  • How do student transporters ensure everyone wears masks, temperatures are checked, and social distancing is maintained?

Transportation Director Pam McDonald gets into the details of what Orange Unified School District in Southern California is doing and brings an uplifting message, assuring that we will figure out this new and uncharted territory together.

Learn how other districts are handling school startup in the age of COVID-19 at stnonline.com/tag/coronavirus.

This episode is brought to you by Transfinder.

This episode’s Tech Tip is brought to you by Zonar.

This episode’s Safety Tip is brought to you by Safe Fleet.

Stream, subscribe and download the School Transportation Nation podcast on Apple Podcasts, Deezer, Google Play, Google Podcasts, iHeartRadio, RadioPublic, Spotify, Stitcher and YouTube.

