STN Podcast Episode 6 – A Place at the Table: Include Transportation in Post-COVID-19 School Reopening

Waiting clustered around a bus stop. Boarding with a high five to the driver. Chatting with friends across an 18-inch aisle. That was the normal, before coronavirus. But what will a typical school bus route look like now?

After weeks of Shelter-in-Place orders, many states are actively planning or implementing reopening schedules for businesses and schools. School transportation industry consultant Ryan Hahn joins STN Publisher Tony Corpin and Editor-in-Chief Ryan Gray to share what districts are considering as they plan to welcome students back aboard the yellow bus and into school buildings.

Get the latest updates and analysis on the situation and read Hahn’s blog, Student Tracing on School Buses, at stnonline.com/tag/coronavirus.

