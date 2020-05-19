STN Podcast Episode 8 – Back on the Road: Managing Student Transportation After COVID-19

Kids and their parents are eager for schools to reopen. However, school busing is going to look different due to COVID-19. Transportation staff is tasked with implementing necessary precautions for when buses begin rolling again, equipped with tools such as federal guidance, online training and technology partnerships.

Joining us on this episode is Kayne Smith, director of transportation for Texas’ third-largest district, Cypress-Fairbanks ISD. He shares what Cy-Fair is dealing with in terms of budgets, online driver training, hiring and more. Read more stories at stnonline.com/tag/coronavirus.

