STN Podcast Episode 9 – Inspiring Your Team: Building a Positive Team Culture Amid COVID-19

By Claudia Newton

COVID-19 has brought significant anxiety to student transporters and the families they serve. This has not reduced since the CDC released guidelines for reopening schools and operating school buses.

Our guest Don Harkey, President of People Centric Consulting Group, shares ways of inspiring a positive culture among employees, amid all the challenges of COVID-19. Read more stories at at stnonline.com/tag/coronavirus.

This episode is brought to you by Transfinder.

This episode’s Tech Tip is brought to you by Zonar.

Stream, subscribe and download the School Transportation Nation podcast on Apple Podcasts, Deezer, Google Play, Google Podcasts, iHeartRadio, RadioPublic, Spotify, Stitcher and YouTube.

