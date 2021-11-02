Thursday, November 4, 2021
Multimedia

Tennessee Educational Leaders Learn About School Transportation

By Merari Acevedo-Vigo

The Clarksville-Montgomery County Education leadership team in Tennessee spent time learning from the local school district operations department about how to drive a school bus.

The purpose of this event was to provide engaged citizens and community leaders with public education on the school system. Participants were allowed to test drive a bus, and they shared their experience in this video. The day also included discussions regarding inclement weather, rezoning, child nutrition, student transportation, and more.

